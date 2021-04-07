Watch
Will Salt Lake County have its own mask mandate? Council awaits recommendation from health director.

Statewide face covering rule set to lapse this weekend, but county governing bodies can implement their own.
Rick Bowmer/AP
A sign requiring face masks is seen at City Creek Center Monday, March 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Utah's statewide mask mandate will be lifted on April 10 under a measure that passed the full Legislature Friday, March 5, 2021. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox has said he plans to sign the bill. The bill lays out a new timeline for when Utah's COVID-19 restrictions applying to businesses, events, and schools would end. The mask mandate would still apply to gatherings of more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 5:19 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 07:19:32-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s pandemic “endgame” law cancels the statewide mask mandate Saturday, and it’s still unclear whether local governments will enact their own requirements.

State lawmakers want all pandemic-related public health measures to end once three thresholds are met relating to intensive care unit beds, vaccinations and case counts. But in the meantime, they’re granting county legislative bodies, like commissions or councils, some leeway to take their own limited action. In Salt Lake County, council members have tentatively scheduled a special meeting on Friday to determine whether their mask mandate will continue.

Mayor Jenny Wilson, a Democrat, enacted the state’s first face covering requirement last June, which she credited with a correlating decline in cases. But under HB294, the mayor can’t unilaterally take action on masks. She’ll need a recommendation from the health department director and approval from the Republican-controlled council.

“Let’s not walk off the court before the shot goes in. Let’s not lose the game in the eighth inning and let’s not spike the ball before the end zone,” Wilson said in a video posted to social media Monday night, using sports analogies to illustrate how close the county is to ending the pandemic.

