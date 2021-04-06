SLCo Mayor Wilson addresses end of mask mandate

MILLCREEK, Utah — With Utah's statewide mask mandate scheduled to end this weekend, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson will address its termination Tuesday and what it means moving forward.

In a social media post Monday, Wilson continued to urge residents to wear masks while out, even when the mandate ends.

“Let’s not lose the game in the 8th inning, and let’s not spike the ball before the end zone,” said Wilson.

Many businesses, including the Utah Jazz and Intermountain Healthcare say they will still require guests to wear mask after Saturday.