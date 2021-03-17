Screaming may not be allowed when California theme parks reopen

LOS ANGELES — When theme parks reopen in California, guests may need to keep their mouths shut, which means no screaming on rides.

Parks such as Disneyland and Universal Studios are expected to allow visitors beginning on April 1, but state guidelines will limit activities that may spread COVID-19.

KCBS reports the California Attractions and Parks Association supports a plan that would no longer allow shouting and screaming on thrill rides like rollercoasters.

So guests terrified of long, sudden drops at high speeds may no longer be allowed to express their terror by means of a high-pitched scream.

Might be a good idea to put off that Space Mountain ride until 2022.