Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Screaming may not be allowed when California theme parks reopen

items.[0].image.alt
Todd Williamson/Todd Williamson/Invision/AP
River Alexander and Liam James ride a roller coaster for "The Way Way Back" First Day of Summer Kick Off, on Friday, June, 21, 2013 in Santa Monica, California.
River Alexander, Liam James rollercoaster
Posted at 9:34 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 12:01:14-04

LOS ANGELES — When theme parks reopen in California, guests may need to keep their mouths shut, which means no screaming on rides.

READ: Lagoon announces 2021 season opening day

Parks such as Disneyland and Universal Studios are expected to allow visitors beginning on April 1, but state guidelines will limit activities that may spread COVID-19.

KCBS reports the California Attractions and Parks Association supports a plan that would no longer allow shouting and screaming on thrill rides like rollercoasters.

So guests terrified of long, sudden drops at high speeds may no longer be allowed to express their terror by means of a high-pitched scream.

Might be a good idea to put off that Space Mountain ride until 2022.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere