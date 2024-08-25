1 person dead after gang-related shooting in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah — One person is dead after a shooting at a Millcreek apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Unified Police said the shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. at Monaco Apartments, located near 4100 S. 500 East.

Officers arrived and found a male victim on the ground with a gunshot wound. They rendered first aid until paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries.

Police say they believe the shooting was gang-related. However, they do not have a description of the suspect(s) at this time.

Investigators are seeking witnesses or doorbell cameras. Anyone with information or footage is asked to call UPD at 801-840-4000.

