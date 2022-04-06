10 lbs. of fentanyl pills seized in St. George arrest

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police found 10 pounds of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop near St. George over the weekend.

According to arrest documents, an officer spotted a black Ford Mustang go over the white line next to the right shoulder shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday. After trailing it for about six miles, the officer stopped the car at mile marker 7, just south of the St. George Boulevard exit.

The driver, Deybin Y. Turcios-Doblado, 26, provided a Mexico driver's license and a Utah identification card.

The officer was unable to find any vehicle registered with the VIN provided on the insurance card. After that, the driver presented more paperwork for the freshly purchased vehicle. Despite the extra details, the records check revealed that there was no record of such a vehicle.

When the officer did a background check on the driver, he discovered an active $2,700 warrant for his arrest out of Midvale Justice Court.

The driver was apprehended and detained on the warrant at that point and with the help of a K9, they found a pipe, what seemed to be cocaine in Doblado's pants pocket, and 10 lbs. of what appeared to be M30 fentanyl pills in the vehicle.

Turcios-Doblado was facing felony charges and being held in jail without bail.