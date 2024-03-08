12-year-old leads troopers on I-15 chase in mom's car

SALT LAKE CITY — A 12-year-old may face charges after she led Utah Highway Patrol troopers on a chase along Interstate 15 in her mother's car.

UHP officials did not publicly identify the juvenile or what potential offenses she would be charged with, but reporter just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, police officers were notified of a reckless driver spotted on the highway near 2300 North in North Salt Lake.

A trooper responded and found the black Honda Civic drifting in and out of the HOV lane and driving with no headlights on.

A pursuit was initiated near 4500 South when the driver did not pull over for the trooper and continued South on I-15 with speeds between 40 and 70 miles per hour.

Other troopers also helped while the chase was in motion, slowing surrounding traffic and setting up spikes near 9400 South in Sandy. Even though the spike strips were deployed, UHP reported it was unclear if they were immediately successful in deflating the tires of the Civic.

Eventually, the car slowed down to speeds of about 40 miles per hour and troopers performed a PIT maneuver, bringing the car to a stop at 10400 South in Sandy.

When troopers moved in to take the driver into custody, they discovered she was a 12-year-old girl who had taken her mom's car without her knowing.

UHP reported the 12-year-old was taken to a nearby office and later returned to the custody of her parents. Charges will be screened through juvenile court.