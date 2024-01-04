19-year-old arrested for September Sugar House murder

SALT LAKE CITY — More than three months an 18-year-old was killed during a shooting in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City, police have arrested a suspect they believe was involved.

Felix Diego-Rufino, 19, was arrested on one count of first-degree felony murder.

The shooting happened in the area of 909 East 2100 South just after 1:30 a.m. on September 10.

FOX 13 News previously reported that officers arrived in the area to find J’kye Lovell Ray Watkins, 18, on the ground and started life-saving efforts.

Watkins was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition before he died.

An investigation revealed Watkins initially got in a fight with a group of people while attending an event that was happening at a private party venue.

The men who fought with Watkins eventually left the party, but began circling the area in a gray Nissan Sentra, video surveillance footage from surrounding businesses showed.

"As Watkins walked through a parking lot, the driver of the Nissan turned off their headlights and turned around," Salt Lake Police stated. "The Nissan entered the parking lot and the driver and front passenger both shot Watkins before driving away."

Witnesses told police Watkins was shot "many times," arresting documents state. Police found a total of 18 shell casings at the scene.

Investigators learned Diego-Rufino was the driver of the vehicle and booked him into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, where he is being held without bail.