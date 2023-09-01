19-year-old critically injured after Provo shooting, no arrests made

PROVO, Utah — No arrests have been made yet after a 19-year-old was shot and critically injured in Provo Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the area of South State Street at around 11 p.m.

Police report an investigation began when the 19-year-old male was brought to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

After being treated, he was reported to be in critical but stable condition, police relayed. His identity was not made available.

Police report there is "no current risk to residents, schools or businesses within the community." No arrests have been made in the case.

The investigation remains "very active" and police expect to release an update when they have further information.