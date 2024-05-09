19 years after Utah woman's murder, mother still searching for answers

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been 19 years since a Salt Lake City woman was found murdered in a West Valley City dumpster and her mother is still searching for answers, hoping for closure in her daughter's case.

Sheree Allen was just 22 when she was killed and her mom, Lillie Allen, says she hasn’t had a peaceful night’s sleep ever since.

No one has been arrested and no charges have ever been filed in her daughter’s murder.

A primary person of interest died a decade ago but Lillie, along with investigators, believes there are still people out there who can help solve the cold case.

Allen reflected on the last time she spoke with her daughter, saying she will never forget their final conversation.

“She always called me “mother," Lillie tearfully said. "She said, 'I’m going to get your birthday present and I’ll be back.' She never came back…she never came back.”

Sheree’s body was later found tied up in a garbage bag by a man who was dumpster diving in West Valley City.

The case was quickly ruled a homicide but for nearly two decades, the murder has remained unsolved.

“It’s been really hard for me and my family, her brothers and sisters miss her very much…it’s not easy," Lillie reflected.

One of the last people to see Sheree alive was an acquaintance, Carl “Big Smooth” Swanigan.

He provided an initial statement to detectives but then refused to cooperate further and died in 2014. There have been no arrests or any other suspects named since then.

“To find out who did this and why did they do this? I just want to know why? What made you do this, what made you take her life?" Lillie said.

Lillie admits to calling the police regularly, asking about updates.

She’s also working with the Utah Cold Case Coalition to bring any attention she can to Sheree’s murder.

While time has not healed her wounds, she knows it may finally prompt someone out there to do the right thing and help police solve this case.

"I’m getting old and I would like to see my daughter’s case solved before it’s too late, before I leave this earth…I just need some answers," Lillie pleaded.

Sheree’s murder is featured on the Utah Cold Case Coalition website, where a $3,000 reward is being offered for the right tip.

If you have information about the case, call 385-259-3313 or email coldcasecoalition@gmail.com to send an anonymous tip.