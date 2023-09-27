2 hospitalized following assault at downtown Salt Lake City pizza shop

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City officials are investigating an assault that happened at a downtown Salt Lake City pizza shop that put two people in the hospital.

The assault happened at 344 South State Street, which is where "The Pie Hole" is located.

FOX 13 News crews saw multiple police vehicles and officers in the area just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Salt Lake City Police Department reports the victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

In addition, the suspect in the case was also taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury that was sustained after they assaulted the victim, police report.

Identities of the two individuals, as well as if there was any relationship between the two of them, were not made immediately available.

Police did not confirm how the two people were assaulted as well as the motive behind the situation.

There is no threat to the public in relation to the incident and police report charges will be filed against the suspect once they are medically cleared from the hospital.