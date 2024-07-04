2 injured, suspect in custody in Ballpark neighborhood shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police report they are investigating a shooting in the ballpark neighborhood where two people were injured.

The shooting happened near 380 West 1700 South in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July.

Officials reported two people were taken to the hospital in connection to the incident.

One person was described to have "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries," while the other only suffered "non-life-threatening injuries," police said.

A suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody.

Further details such as the identities of the victims and suspect in the case, as well as their relationship to each other and what led up to the shooting, were not made available.

