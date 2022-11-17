2 juveniles identified as responsible for vandalizing LDS church building

PERRY, Utah — Police report they have identified two juveniles who they believe are responsible for vandalizing a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Perry.

The vandalism happened nearly a week ago, on Saturday afternoon or evening, a representative from local church leadership told FOX 13 News.

Photos show smashed glass, slashed paintings, and a damaged organ, among other defacing.

Chris Southwick

Because of the vandalism, the meetinghouse was closed the following Sunday so that a restoration crew could work on the building.

On Thursday, Perry Police explained that through "numerous tips" from the public, search warrants have been served and evidence was collected.

Several interviews were also conducted by officials as part of the investigation, police reported.

The investigation resulted in the identification of two juveniles who police believe were responsible for the vandalism and burglary.

Their ages and names were not made available.

No charges or arrests have been made in the case as police process "a substantial amount of evidence," officials told FOX 13 News. However, when the case is ready, it will be referred to the prosecutor's office, likely in the coming days.