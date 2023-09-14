2 stabbed in Cedar City fight, 2 in custody

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Reports of a fight in Cedar City late Wednesday night led to the discovery of two people who had been stabbed and two arrests.

The fight happened in the area of 1000 West and Block Street just after 11:30 p.m.

Police report a caller said someone was lying in the street and while officers were traveling to the scene, they received word of two male victims in the hospital with stab injuries.

Once they arrived, police saw a vehicle leaving the scene and as they worked to determine how the vehicle was related to the incident, they were able to locate one suspect.

Later, a search warrant was served and resulted in the arrests of one male and one female. Their identities and ages were not made available.

The two victims were airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital after evaluation in Cedar City.

Details such as a motive for the fight, as well as the identities of the individuals involved and if the suspects and victims were related in any way were not made available.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the community in relation to the fight and stabbing.