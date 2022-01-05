$20,000 worth of instruments stolen from South Jordan guitar store

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan guitar store is entering the new year a victim of a major theft.

Guitars and M ore was burglarized recently and replacing the stolen product won’t be easy.

Since 1999, Adam Ohlwiler has been helping people pick up the skill of playing guitar. And in those same 22 years, he’s been broken into a few times.

“One time it was a homeless gentleman with a shopping cart full of items, so we got pretty lucky, but other times they don’t find anything,” said store owner Adam Ohlwiler.

There have now been about seven burglaries over Ohwiler's career, but this latest one from Sunday night has a deeper impact.

“Broke the window, a couple windows, the door, stole a lot of guitars, ukuleles,” said Ohlwiler.

Ohlwiler estimates about $20,000 worth of instruments were stolen, but it’s not the financial loss that’s of concern. He says instruments are really hard to replace due to COVID-related supply chain issues.

“A lot of the product we had here we ordered a year or two years ago, so it’s really hard to get product," Ohlwiler said. "Some of the items that were taken, we waited a year or two to get them and they just barely came in so it’s kind of been hard to keep inventory.”

He’s hoping someone can help lead police to the instruments that are going to be hard to replace anytime soon.

“Be on the lookout for any of the product, see if it comes on Craigslist, Facebook, a pawn shop or a music store,” said Ohlwiler.

Guitars and More does have insurance which will help them cover the losses.