21 arrested in human trafficking rescue operation in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A multi-agency operation led to the arrest of 21 people on human trafficking and drug-related charges in Utah County last month.

Three people were rescued during the operation, including two women and an 18-year-old man who had immigrated to the U.S. from Ecuador.

"In addition to the three actual victims that we saved that day, there is no doubt in my mind that we have save multiple other child victims," said Lt. Jason Randall with the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

Among the people arrested, some were men traveling to meet children for sex, including one suspect who had possession ropes, sex toys and lingerie in his possession when taken into custody.

Following the arrests, a forensic examination of cell phones taken as evidence identified other potential victims and traffickers, along with a witness currently cooperating in another human trafficking case being investigated by Unified Police Department.

Ten agencies, including the Utah County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security and police departments in numerous cities participated in the operation that ran from Feb. 14-17.