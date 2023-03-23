$22k reward offered for information on pair of wild horses shot and killed

SALT LAKE CITY — A reward of $22,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing two wild horse stallions about 60 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

Multiple advocacy groups and organizations, including the Bureau of Land Management came together to offer the reward.

BLM officials received word from a member of the public that two wild horse stallions had been shot near the Simpson Springs Mountain Road on March 19.

Investigators believe the shooting happened just two to three days before the initial report.

The crime of killing a wild horse is illegal and punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine, BLM officials state.

Advocates say they are "devastated" to learn about the killing of "two well-known Onaqui stallions" and they are ready to hold those responsible accountable.

Those with information about the shooting are asked to call the BLM Utah Law Enforcement Tipline at 800-722-3998. Anonymous tips are welcomed as well.

BLM Utah manages 19 wild horse and burro herd management areas on nearly 2.5 million acres in the Beehive State.