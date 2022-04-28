FARR WEST, Utah — Wildlife officials are investigating after 27 Canada geese were found dead in trash bags in Weber County.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources on Thursday said in a statement, that they received a tip about the dead birds on April 21 and officers responded and found the geese in trash bags floating in a canal near 2000 West and 4000 North in Farr West.

Utah DWR 27 Canada geese found dead in trash bags in Weber County

All 27 geese were still fully intact with no attempt made to remove the meat. DWR said this is a misdemeanor.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered the geese had been shot with shotguns. However, it’s unclear whether the geese were shot during the waterfowl hunting season or afterward.

DWR said anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of these geese, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website; however, contact with an officer may be limited with this option

Anyone with information about this case can also contact DWR Conservation Officer Brooklyn Evans at 385-290-5754. DWR said rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected.