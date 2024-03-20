3 Idaho corrections officers shot as suspect breaks inmate out of Boise hospital, police say

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police say an accomplice staged a brazen attack to break a prison inmate out of a Boise hospital early Wednesday morning, shooting and seriously wounding two Idaho corrections officers. A third was also shot and wounded when police arriving at the scene mistook the officer for the suspect and opened fire.

Police throughout the region are looking for the suspect and the escaped inmate, Skylar Meade, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 shooting at a sheriff’s sergeant during a high-speed chase.

Meade and the unknown suspect were last seen traveling in a grey four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, with Idaho plates. They are considered armed and dangerous.

The attack occurred at 2:15 am after Idaho Department of Corrections officers had transported Meade to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for treatment.

One officer shot by the suspect was in critical but stable condition, police said, while the second officer shot had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The third injured corrections officer also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“This brazen, violent, and apparently coordinated attack on Idaho Department of Corrections personnel, to facilitate an escape of a dangerous inmate, was carried out right in front of the Emergency Department, where people come for medical help, often in the direst circumstances,” Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said in a written statement.

Earlier, the hospital had been on temporary lockdown, police said.

A hospital spokesperson said the shooting happened in the ambulance bay by its emergency department.

“All patients and staff are safe, the medical center campus is safe and secure, and has resumed normal operations. The Emergency Department itself is currently under temporary lockdown while the Boise Police Department completes the investigation,” Leticia Ramirez said Wednesday morning in a statement.

She said that as an added precaution, they have increased security at the site, and all entrances will be closed and monitored by hospital security until further notice.

Ramirez declined to comment when asked about Meade, deferring to the police department.