4 people arrested after being found with 20+ pounds of fentanyl, toddler in car

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Four people were arrested Friday after they were allegedly found in a car with 22.4 pounds of fentanyl pills and a toddler in the backseat.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was stationary near the westbound lane of U.S. 89 near Kanab when he began to follow a black Ford Fusion that was driving at 25 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.

When the car turned right sharply cutting the corner, the officer activated his emergency lights and pulled them over at a nearby 7-Eleven.

According to an affidavit, 28-year-old Alexis Archuleta Rivas and 24-year-olds Fernanda Karely Gastelum-Lugo, Tomas Eduardo Ibarra, and Jaime Arturo Martinez-Pena all face felony charges for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and endangerment of a child or vulnerable adult, a third-degree felony.

The arrest report said Rivas was driving, and the car belonged to Ibarra. The child in the car was 18 months old and belonged to Gastelum-Lugo. The child was taken to a shelter in St. George as the four adults were arrested.

Police also said they found $2,000 in cash in the vehicle, as well as a machete.

Rivas and Ibarra both admitted to possessing and selling the fentanyl pills. Police said there were nine packages of pills found, amounting to about 100,000 pills.

All four suspects were arrested and are being held without bail.