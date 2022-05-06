5 arrested after carjacking, stabbing, and police chase in Salt Lake County

MURRAY, Utah — Five people are in custody after a carjacking, stabbing, and police chase that started in West Valley City late Thursday night, according to authorities.

Taylorsville police tweeted it it all started around 11:45 p.m. in West Valley City where a carjacking occurred, followed by a separate violent stabbing in Murray involving the same suspects.

Unified police officers started chasing the suspects in Murray, which then ended at 6400 South and State Street when Officer Moore with Taylorsville police was able to perform a pit maneuver and stop the suspect vehicle. The driver reportedly rammed Officer Moore’s vehicle several times but was unsuccessful in getting away.

No officers were reported injured. Charges were pending for the five people arrested.