6 Salt Lake City police officers under investigation for 2019 arrest

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City police chief has placed six of the department's officers under investigation because of an arrest that took place in 2019.

The reason it took about three-and-a-half years for the department to open this case is because that’s how long a witness has been trying to get a copy of the body camera video. He finally got it, and that’s when the Chief Mike Brown decided to place the officers on leave.

At first, police officers stopped Tarik Mason for jaywalking. After telling him they were going to check for warrants, he ran. In a pursuit, officers pulled out a gun and tackled Mason, and during a struggle to get him into handcuffs, police hit and tased him.

Officers said they also found methamphetamine and scales to weigh those drugs with Mason, who had a few scratches but never filed a complaint.

Now, three-and-a-half years later, Brown has placed the six involved officers on leave because the witness filed the request asking for a copy of the body camera video.

"It’s very reactionary," said Rich Lewis, a retired captain with the Salt Lake City Police Department. "I think that a lot of the officers feel like they’re behind a curtain. Leaders on the fourth floor or the chief's office are behind the curtain doing things without letting them know."

Lewis used to oversee internal affairs and has questions about the actions taken Wednesday.

"Why are we putting them on leave now?" he asks.

The police department has declined all interviews, but the chief acknowledged the case should have been reviewed in 2019 and that he’s taken steps to immediately rectify the problem.

Brown said the department has enacted “more rigorous standards and expectations when it comes to these matters.”

"The [internal affairs] process is very simple," explained Lewis. "A complaint comes in. It’s assigned to an investigator. It’s investigated. Then you make a determination. Very simple.

"It just goes on and on and on and it’s not fair to everybody."

This case was also screened for criminal charges, but the district attorney’s office decided none of these six officers should be charged with a felony.

Meanwhile, the internal affairs investigation is ongoing but with all six officers are back to work.