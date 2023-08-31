'8 Passengers' parents arrested for two counts of aggravated child abuse

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt, who were behind the popular Youtube and TikTok series '8 Passengers', were arrested Wednesday night for two counts of aggravated child abuse in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the couple had been placed in custody for intentionally or knowingly committing aggravated child abuse at 9:33 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday the Springville Fire Department responded to a Mutual Aid incident at their residence in Springville at 3:44 p.m. for nearly two hours. It is not yet known if the incident is related to the couple's arrest six hours later.

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt were behind the '8 Passengers' series which had nearly 2.3 million subscribers on their YouTube channel before it was taken down.

