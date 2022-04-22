83 dogs found in 'deplorable conditions' in Spanish Fork

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Dozens of dogs were found living in "deplorable" conditions in Spanish Fork, according to the sheriff's office.
The Utah County Sheriff's Office recently conducted a search warrant at three locations where they said 83 dogs were living in deplorable conditions.
Pictures released by the department showed mud-soaked cages in what appeared to be a backyard.
The dogs were seized by animal control.
Deputies were preparing obstruction and dozens of animal cruelty charges to be filed.
The sheriff's office scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon where more details would be released.