9 pounds of meth found in car of I-15 shootout suspect

Posted at 6:12 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 20:25:11-04

JOAB COUNTY, Utah — A vehicle search that turned up nine pounds of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun led to a wild string of events Wednesday, including a shootout between a suspect and police in Joab County.

Two deputies stopped the car driven by Jacob Howard Klein near mile marker 200 on Interstate 15 for a traffic violation. A woman identified as Jennifer Huang, 43, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Believing there to be a "large amount of narcotics" in the car, the deputies took Hurst to the back of a patrol SUV to interview him. That's when Hurst stole the police vehicle that contained a K-9 officer inside.

After crashing the vehicle, Klein exchanged gunfire with law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, injuring a bystander, before he was taken into custody and arrested.

A search of Klein and Huang's car found the methamphetamine inside the trunk, along with a backpack that contained several grams of marijuana. A 9mm handgun, with all identifying markings removed, was found in the glove compartment.

The arrest affidavit says Huang, who originally gave police a fake name, is a "known felon" with a history of violence and assault. She was arrested on multiple offenses, including possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon, and possession of marijuana.

