American Fork stolen car investigation leads to South Salt Lake police shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE — What began as a stolen car investigation earlier in the week ended with a police shooting in South Salt Lake Wednesday night.

American Fork officials told FOX 13 News they had been looking for a stolen car since Tuesday and eventually tracked it to an apartment complex near 700 West 3800 South in South Salt Lake around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

When they discovered the car, they found someone inside, who got out and ran away from officers at the scene, American Fork Police reported.

Ultimately, officers were chasing the individual when they fired shots at them. Further details on what led up to the shooting and why the situation escalated were not made available by police.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, and officials were unsure of their condition at the time.

No officers were injured in the incident and they were all placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. All of the involved officers were from the Utah County Major Crimes Unit and the American Fork Police Department.

On Tuesday, American Fork Police asked for the public's help in locating 36-year-old Kevin Bellew, who was believed to have fired 21 shots and stolen a car from John's Towing, located at 74 South 500 East. Officers found evidence of shots being fired, including a damaged front gate, a damaged lock, a broken window and a missing car.

Luckily, nobody was injured by the gunshots during the incident.

Officials clarified that the car previously belonged to Bellew and had been impounded earlier in the day.

At the time of the call for help in locating Bellew, officials said he was "armed and dangerous."

When speaking with FOX 13 News, officials said it was early in the investigation and reported that they hoped to have more information to release Thursday afternoon.

Following officer-involved critical incident protocols, an outside agency will now take over the investigation. Officials said a Salt Lake County protocol team would oversee the incident.