Arizona man renting condo in Utah arrested for kidnapping teen girl

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — An Arizona man who told police he was renting a condo in Summit County was arrested and faces a kidnapping charge for allegedly holding a 14-year-old girl against her will.

On Thursday, the 14-year-old girl told her mother she was going to spend the night with a friend but it was later discovered that she never showed up to the friend's home.

Documents report that the next day, on Friday, the teen sent an SOS message to her mother saying she needed help and that she woke up in a Park City apartment. After turning on her location, it was discovered she was in Summit County and officers responded to the location sent by the teen.

Later, the teen started communication with dispatchers and relayed that she was being held against her will.

When deputies arrived in the area, they made contact with Mark Devine, 32, who, "initially told responding officers there was no one else in the apartment," court documents state.

Deputies told Devine that they had been communicating with the teen and when they conducted a safety sweep of the house, the girl was located in a closet, "clearly upset," documents report.

After being rescued, the teen said Devine picked her up from Layton and they drove to McDonald's to get food. After getting food, the teen said the next thing she remembered was waking up in the apartment and that she "felt like she had been drugged," arresting documents report.

While being interviewed by police, Devine said he was an Arizona resident and was renting the condo "via a friend and Airbnb," documents state. He declined to comment on other events involving the teen.

Devine was arrested on one second-degree felony count of kidnapping and is being held without bail in the Summit County Jail.