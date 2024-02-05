Arrest made after USPS mail truck stolen by man with knife

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A suspect has been arrested after the man allegedly used a knife to threaten a postal employee before stealing the mail truck belonging to the U.S. Postal Service.

Salt Lake City police say they received a call just before 1 p.m. Monday about a man trying to open car doors in the area of 1600 West Northwood Avenue. As officers were responding, they received information that the suspect threatened the postal employee before stealing the truck.

The truck was later found by different officers near 500 West Porter Lane in Bountiful and the unidentified suspect was taken into custody.

The postal employee was not harmed in the incident.

The Salt Lake City Police Department, Bountiful City Police, Centerville Police, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the theft.