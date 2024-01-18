Attempted carjacking leads to shooting with injuries in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — Officials are investigating after an attempted carjacking in Kearns Wednesday night led to a shooting in which one person was injured.

Dispatchers first received word of a shooting that happened in the area of 4300 West and 4800 South at 9:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an individual who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital in "fair" condition, Unified Police Department officials told FOX 13 News.

The shooting came after an attempted carjacking UPD said.

Further details about whether the suspect and victim of the shooting knew each other and if any arrests had been made in connection to the incident were not made available.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.