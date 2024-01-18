Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Attempted carjacking leads to shooting with injuries in Kearns

file photo unified police upd.png
FOX 13
file photo unified police upd.png
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 12:49:30-05

KEARNS, Utah — Officials are investigating after an attempted carjacking in Kearns Wednesday night led to a shooting in which one person was injured.

Dispatchers first received word of a shooting that happened in the area of 4300 West and 4800 South at 9:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an individual who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital in "fair" condition, Unified Police Department officials told FOX 13 News.

The shooting came after an attempted carjacking UPD said.

Further details about whether the suspect and victim of the shooting knew each other and if any arrests had been made in connection to the incident were not made available.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere