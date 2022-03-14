Axe-wielding man tasered, arrested after burglarizing business in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man wielding an axe was arrested early Monday morning after breaking into a Salt Lake City business and stealing merchandise.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, they received a 911 call at 5:03 a.m. about a man armed with an axe, later identified as William Montero, breaking into a business located in the area of 450 South 500 East and stealing merchandise.

When confronted by a store employee Montero ran away.

Officers caught up with him in the parking lot of a nearby business where, police said, he continued running but then turned toward them, displaying the axe in a "threatening manner" while refusing to comply with officers’ commands to peacefully surrender.

According to the statement, officers then tasered Montero and took him into custody.

Officers recovered several hundred dollars worth of merchandise belonging to the business.

Once medically cleared, officers took Montero to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail where he was booked on charges of: Aggravated Burglary, Theft, Failure to Stop at the Command of a Police Officer, Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Criminal Mischief, False Information to a Police Officer, Interference with a Police Officer, Obstruction of Justice, and Possession of a Weapon by a Restricted Person.