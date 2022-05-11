Bodycam video shows escaped Alabama inmate, jailer captured

New bodycam video shows the moments after law enforcement found and chased down escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and his accomplice, former corrections officer Vicky White.

The footage released by the Evansville, Indiana police department shows Casey White being handcuffed and taken into custody after the couple's newly purchased truck was chased into a ditch by officers in pursit.

After they crashed, Vickey White reportedly shot herself in the head. The second half of the video shows EMS personnel pulling Vicky out of the vehicle and performing first aid. She was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.

Casey White was charged with first-degree escape for his 11 days on the run, which prompted a massive multi-state manhunt, according to the arrest warrant obtained by FOX News.

SEE ALSO: New details in investigation of escaped inmate and jailer revealed

The document details how Casey and Vicky White slipped away from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on April 29.

"Casey Cole White was transported to Lauderdale County AL on pending felony charges," the document states. "Casey Cole White was transported by Corrections Deputy Vicky White on 4/29/2022 from Lauderdale County Jail at approximately 9:40 a.m. for an alleged mental health evaluation at the Lauderdale County Courthouse."

Vicky White was set to retire on April 29, the day of the escape, from her role as assistant director of corrections at the facility.

"Corrections Deputy Vicky White and Casey Cole White did not arrive at the Lauderdale County Courthouse and never returned to the Lauderdale County Jail," the warrant further states.

The pair had allegedly been holed up in a local motel for days before their capture.

Casey White was serving a 75-year sentence for several crimes from 2015, including carjacking, a home invasion, and a police chase. He had been serving his sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, but had been transferred to the Lauderdale County jail while he awaited trial for the 2015 murder of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.

Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, who were not related despite sharing the same last name, were allegedly involved in a "jailhouse romance" when they broke out of the jail.