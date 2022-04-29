Bountiful student brought gun to school, fled from police

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A student at Bountiful Jr. High School was arrested Friday after he allegedly brought a gun to school and fled from police.

Police say students told administrators Thursday that the 14-year-old had a gun in his possession at the school.

After school officials called police, officers were unable to locate the student on campus. When police arrived at the student's home, they found him sitting inside a vehicle.

Upon seeing officers, the student fled the scene in the vehicle, with officers making the decision not to pursue due to him not having a license and possibly creating hazardous conditions for other drivers.

Police returned to the student's home later in the day and located the boy and placed him under arrest. The unnamed student faces charges for bringing a weapon to school and fleeing police.

Bountiful Jr. High School principal Kathy Ashton sent an email to parents detailing the events surrounding the student's arrest.

"We appreciate those who reported the situation to us," wrote Ashton. "It's an indication that the mantra 'See Something, Say Something' is part of our school culture and continues to remain as a way to keep our school safe."