Burglar in critical condition after fight with homeowners

KEARNS, Utah — A man is in critical condition after he reportedly broke into a Kearns home and got into a fight with the owners of the home.

The incident happened near the area of 5973 S. Stone Flower Way on Wednesday night.

Unified Police said the suspect, a 37-year-old man, entered a home without permission and the homeowners did not know who he was.

A fight broke out and the homeowners forcibly detained the suspect, police told FOX 13 News.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the suspect unconscious in the street in extremely critical condition, officials explained.

The man was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

The Violent Crimes Unit of the Unified Police Department is investigating the case and all aspects of what happened.

Investigators will consult with the District Attorney to determine if any charges should be filed, police said.