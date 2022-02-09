Burglary ring bust uncovers thousands in stolen goods

SALT LAKE CITY — Unified Police conducted one of its largest property crime investigations in recent history, and it all started less than two weeks ago with someone from Holladay reporting that they had been the victim of a home burglary.

That call put the wheels in motion where detectives began checking security video, talking to witnesses and then comparing notes with other investigators from other agencies.

The investigation ultimately led to serving search warrants Monday at two storage sheds and a home in West Jordan, and what they found shocked even some of the veteran detectives.

“Probably hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods that are here behind us. We believe it’s not just one event, obviously, that happened in Holladay, but a series of burglaries that have happened for months across probably the Salt Lake Valley and maybe even further," said UPD Deputy Chief Justin Hoyle.

Police say the prime suspect fled in a stolen truck as they were closing in on his West Jordan home Monday. They say they know who the suspect is and that it’s just a matter of time before they locate and arrest him, so for right now they are not releasing his name.

Officials are hoping to release the stolen property back to the rightful owners and have set up a special hotline for people to call and see if their items are among those recovered.

The number for residents to call is 385-468-9920.