Burglary suspect caught on roof of Ballpark neighborhood business

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police arrested a 62-year-old man who was caught on the roof of a Ballpark neighborhood business stealing copper wire, thanks to the work of an off-duty police officer.

Early Thursday morning, the off-duty officer saw a ladder against a building that they heard was targeted by criminals, called it in to the police, and then spotted the suspect, Theodore Maciel on the roof.

Police worked with Salt Lake City's Fire Department ladder truck to take Maciel into custody.

Maciel is charged with causing several thousand dollars worth of damage accessing the business in addition to the wire theft, and was booked into Salt Lake County Metro Jail on several felony charges.