California homicide suspect found in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — In a joint operation with the FBI, Cedar City Police have arrested a man they believe was involved in a Los Angeles area homicide last month.

The FBI, SWAT team, and Cedar City Police used a distraction device to lure Jovani Ivan Ruvalcaba out of his residence where he was then arrested without incidence on Tuesday.

Police say Ruvalcaba fled to Cedar City to avoid arrest for a gang-related shooting that occurred on Feb. 11. Once he was found, the FBI was able to coordinate with the Cedar City Police Department to issue the arrest warrant.

Ruvalcaba will be extradited to Los Angeles to face charges. He is not a current threat to the public.

