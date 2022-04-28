Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Car crashes on I-15 in Davis County after chase with troopers

FRbp05AVsAAngRF.jpeg
UDOT
Car crashes on I-15 in Davis County after chase with police<br/>
FRbp05AVsAAngRF.jpeg
Posted at 7:43 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 10:13:28-04

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A car crashed on I-15 early Thursday morning after a chase with police in Davis County.

According to Sergeant Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, a trooper attempted to stop a car on I-15 in Davis County. The driver didn't stop so the trooper chased them but then stopped chasing when the driver exited at 200 North in Kaysville.

Another agency later found the car and it was spiked. Shortly afterward the car crashed.

There were two people in the car. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere