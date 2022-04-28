Car crashes on I-15 in Davis County after chase with troopers

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A car crashed on I-15 early Thursday morning after a chase with police in Davis County.

According to Sergeant Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, a trooper attempted to stop a car on I-15 in Davis County. The driver didn't stop so the trooper chased them but then stopped chasing when the driver exited at 200 North in Kaysville.

Another agency later found the car and it was spiked. Shortly afterward the car crashed.

There were two people in the car. The incident remains under investigation.