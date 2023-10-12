Carjacking, chase with police leads to 4 arrests in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A carjacking in Provo Wednesday night where an 18-year-old was assaulted led to a chase with police and arrests of four individuals.

Police believe all people involved are accounted for and there is no danger to the community.

The incident was initiated at around 9:15 p.m. when an 18-year-old man told police he was visiting a residence near Paul Reams Park.

Officials report the man said a group of men pulled him out of his car and assaulted him.

His injuries weren't too severe as he was taken to the hospital via ambulance but released later that night.

At 10 p.m., police found the stolen vehicle being driven in the area of 1300 N. Geneva Road and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle did not stop, instead, driving towards Orem. Officers initiated a pursuit and neighboring agencies helped out as the car continued driving through Orem and into American Fork.

A pit maneuver was conducted in Pleasant Grove and the vehicle was disabled.

One man ran away from the vehicle, but two other men and one female stayed inside. Police report all four people were eventually arrested.

No further details were given on the identities of the individuals as well as what charges they may face.