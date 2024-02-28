Charges filed after infant in unlicensed West Jordan daycare found with fractured skull

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill has announced felony aggravated child abuse charges for an unlicensed daycare in West Jordan Wednesday after an infant was found with a fractured skull.

Leslie Ann Percell was charged with three counts of second-degree felony aggravated child abuse.

According to court documents, a parent picked up their three-month-old infant from Percell's home, an unlicensed daycare in West Jordan on December 7, 2023, and found their infant was acting off and had a bruise on their ear. They threw up several times throughout the night.

The infant was taken to the emergency room where doctors found a skull fracture consistent with abusive head trauma, also discovering intracranial injury that had also occurred approximately five weeks prior.

It is alleged by prosecutors that Percell had abused the infant while babysitting them.

"No child should have to experience what this infant had to go through to receive the injuries that he is now living with. Our hearts go out to the family of this young child and hope the best for them on their road to recovery," said Gill. "We appreciate the work of the medical professionals who were able to diagnose the physical harm done to this child. We thank our partners at West Jordan Police Department for conducting a thorough investigation that helped lead to the filing of these charges. All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law."