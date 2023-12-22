Child killed in Roy; relative in custody for murder, sexual abuse

ROY, Utah — A male relative is in custody for murder, aggravated child abuse and sexual abuse after a 2-year-old child died in Roy, while his twin was found injured.

Officers responded just before 10 a.m. to a report of a patient not breathing at a house on 4450 South Street near Sand Ridge Park. Inside they discovered the 2-year-old boy who had visible injuries. Life-saving measures were performed and the child was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The boy's 2-year-old twin sister was also taken to the hospital with similar injuries to her brother.

Jonathan Dunn, a relative who had custody of the children but was not their parent, was arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse, two counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of aggravated murder.

Police believe there was a total of nine children in the house, but it's unknown if the other children were harmed.

Investigators say they are currently working on ensuring the remaining children are safe and out of harm's way.

