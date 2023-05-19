Cop posing as 13-year-old teen girl results in arrest of volunteer firefighter

MOAB, Utah — A volunteer firefighter with the Moab Valley Fire Protection District was arrested Wednesday after he tried to meet up with who he thought was a teenage girl for sex.

Joseph Corcione, 43, was arrested for one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony and one count of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.

Documents detail that Coricone began conversing with an officer posed as a 13-year-old girl online when she posted on a message board anonymously.

The officer posed as the teen advised Corcione she was 13-years-old and he replied saying he was 43 and could "get in trouble for this," documents report.

Corcione asked sexual questions in the chat and sent a photo of himself to the officer posed as a teen, then planned a meet-up "to carry these sexual acts out," arresting documents detail.

He also told who he believed to be a teenager he was a volunteer firefighter.

A meet-up was scheduled and when Corcione arrived, Grand County Deputies arrested him.

Later, Corcione admitted to being there to meet up with a teen girl and "confirmed that he had spoken sexually and sent her pornography," documents report.

In response to the arrest, the Moab Valley Fire Protection District said Corcione was "immediately put on administrative leave pending investigation and/or prosecution," a statement reads in part.

"Moab Fire Department has no further information," the statement continues, "The Grand County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation."

Corcione is being held in the Grand County Jail with no bail.