Davis County detectives investigating two stabbings overnight

FARMINGTON, Utah — On Friday detectives with the Davis County Sheriff‘s office were putting together investigations into two stabbings that happened Thursday evening.

The two very violent crimes were allegedly committed by the same individual. Following a very long night, detectives were trying to find the motive.

It began a little after 6:30 p.m. Thursday with reports about a man being stabbed at Mueller Park in Bountiful. While deputies were responding to that incident another call came in about a second stabbing at a reception center in West Bountiful. Both victims were rushed to local hospitals but it appeared the first man was in much worse shape than the second.

“When deputies arrived they did find a victim who did have what appeared to be stab wounds," said Stephanie Dinsmore, Davis Co. Sheriff spokesperson. "That victim was transported in critical condition to a hospital. A short time later another incident occurred, this time at a Bountiful business. Bountiful PD responded, and the victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition. It does appear that the incidents are related, we do not believe there is a current public safety threat. “

There was a young man in police custody, booked early Friday morning on several charges including homicide, kidnapping, and obstructing justice. But Davis County officials were not saying or confirming if he was connected to the stabbings.