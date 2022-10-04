Watch Now
Deaths of 2 men deemed suspicious in West Jordan, investigation underway

West Jordan Police Department (via Twitter)
Posted at 10:17 AM, Oct 04, 2022
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Officials are investigating after two men were found dead inside a home in West Jordan Monday afternoon.

The men were 73 and 44-years-old, police said.

Officers were sent to the 4700 West block of Colander Driver just before 2:30 p.m. to perform a welfare check. When they arrived, officers found the two men dead inside the home.

West Jordan Police said the death is considered suspicious and there are no outstanding suspects in the case.

Further details about the identities of the two men, potential relationships and deaths were not made available.

Police said they are waiting on a report from the Medical Examiner's Office before more information is released.

