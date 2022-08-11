Draper shooting leaves one dead, police searching for suspect

DRAPER, Utah — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at a Draper apartment complex in the early hours of Thursday morning left one person dead.

The shooting happened outside the Heritage Apartment complex, located at 11715 S. State Street, just after 1 a.m., Draper Police said.

When officials arrived in the area, they found one person with a gunshot wound who had died.

Although police believe there is no threat to the public, they are still searching for the suspect involved.

Currently, investigative teams and surrounding agencies are following up on leads and interviewing witnesses to put together what happened.

The identity of the person who was shot was not made immediately available.

Police encouraged people who may know information about the incident to reach out and report it. They said even if you want to stay anonymous, any tips help in the investigation.