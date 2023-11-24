Driver accused of DUI after crashing into 2 cars, through VA Hospital fence

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver was arrested in Salt Lake City Friday morning after police said he drove recklessly through neighborhoods, crashed into two parked cars and through a fence at the VA hospital.

Police reported the 20-year-old driver, whose name was not disclosed, was taken into custody and is being processed for driving under the influence.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, officers received reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a silver Honda Civic in the area of 2300 East Garfield Avenue.

An investigation conducted by police after the crash revealed the Honda Civic hit a pickup truck and hit a second parked car after the impact of the first crash.

More calls flooded dispatchers, reporting the silver Honda Civic driving recklessly in the area of 2300 East and on Foothill Drive.

Just after 9:30 a.m., it was reported the driver crashed into a fence at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center near 500 South and East Valdez Drive.

Officers responded to the hospital and found the 20-year-old driver, who showed signs of impairment and the "heavily damaged" Honda Civic.

Open beer bottles and a case of beer were located in the driver-side rear passenger seat area.

The driver was taken into custody and is in the process of being booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, officials reported.