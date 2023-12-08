Watch Now
Driver in custody after being found with a gun, dead passenger

Posted at 10:40 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 00:40:10-05

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Morgan County Sheriff deputies have taken a male in custody after a passenger in his vehicle was deceased while he had a "long gun" Thursday evening.

A motorist informed authorities at 5:24 p.m. after passing by East Canyon Reservoir that a vehicle was parked on the side of the road. The motorist reported the vehicle was occupied by two people, one of which had a "long gun".

When deputies arrived, they located the vehicle and found one female deceased. The other occupant, a male, was taken into custody for questioning.

No other information is available at this time.

