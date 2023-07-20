Watch Now
Driver of stolen car escapes after ramming patrol car, driving wrong way on I-80

Summit County police car
Summit County Police Department
Summit County police car
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 12:55:41-04

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Police are still on the lookout for a car stolen from a driveway early Thursday morning that escaped from a police pursuit after ramming a patrol car.

Police quickly spotted the stolen car, a black Toyota Tundra, after receiving the call reporting the theft shortly before 5 a.m., and chased the driver into the Jeremy Ranch area.

However, after the driver rammed a patrol car it fled on I-80 driving the wrong way, so police stopped the chase, deeming it too dangerous.

