Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Driver rolls stolen SUV into Jordan River, then leaves

F5LXkf5bEAAIfD3.jfif
Salt Lake City Police Department
F5LXkf5bEAAIfD3.jfif
Posted at 12:44 PM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 14:44:34-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Early Monday morning, Salt Lake City fire and police teams were in the Poplar Grove area, recovering a stolen SUV that a driver rolled into the river.

Police report the incident happened in the Jordan River near 1100 West 700 South at around 5 a.m.

Officers think the driver of the stolen vehicle rolled it into the river and then left the scene.

A photo shows the black SUV being lifted from the river with what appears to be the airbags deployed.

Officials clarified there was no swift water rescue associated with the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere