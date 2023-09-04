Driver rolls stolen SUV into Jordan River, then leaves

SALT LAKE CITY — Early Monday morning, Salt Lake City fire and police teams were in the Poplar Grove area, recovering a stolen SUV that a driver rolled into the river.

Police report the incident happened in the Jordan River near 1100 West 700 South at around 5 a.m.

Officers think the driver of the stolen vehicle rolled it into the river and then left the scene.

A photo shows the black SUV being lifted from the river with what appears to be the airbags deployed.

Officials clarified there was no swift water rescue associated with the incident and an investigation is ongoing.