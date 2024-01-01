DUI stop leads to police chase, shots fired in Weber County on New Year's Eve

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — What began as a traffic stop for a possible DUI in Weber County ended as a police chase and shots being fired by officers on New Year's Eve.

Officials did not identify the individual who was eventually arrested in connection to the incident nor what charges they will face.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, officers responded to a potential DUI in the lower Uintah area, a press release reads.

A traffic stop was initiated near Riverdale Road and 1900 West in Roy City, but the vehicle drove away from police officers.

A pursuit was initiated, extending through Roy and Riverdale cities and occupying multiple officers across agencies.

"During the pursuit, the suspect deliberately collided with two police vehicles," officials stated.

Eventually, officers shot at the suspect's vehicle and the pursuit came to an end.

Officials said minor injuries were sustained by law enforcement and the suspect, although everyone was cleared medically shortly after.

The investigation was handed over to the Weber County Attorney's Office Critical Incident Team.