Eagle Mountain City falls victim to cybercrime, loses nearly $1.13 million

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Eagle Mountain City said it has spent "significant time" strengthening financial policies after the city fell victim to an organized cybercrime that resulted in the loss of nearly $1.13 million.

In a release, city officials said the incident happened on August 31 and involved an email impersonation.

The impersonator portrayed themselves as a representative of a vendor working closely with Eagle Mountain City on a major infrastructure project, officials explained.

Investigation revealed the money was transacted through an Automated Clearing House transfer, and city leaders say financial policies regarding ACH payments have since been strengthened.

No city employees or vendor employees are under suspicion of wrongdoing, officials state.

In an effort to prepare for cybercrime attacks, the city previously purchased an insurance policy that should help with reimbursement.

No private information about residents, clients or vendors was compromised in the cybercrime, officials report.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Utah County Sheriff's Office are helping with the investigation and Eagle Mountain officials said they were notified "within minutes" of learning of the incident.