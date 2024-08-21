'Family friend' sentenced to life in prison for murder of 2-year-old, sexual abuse

ROY, Utah — A man who pleaded guilty last week to killing a 2-year-old boy and abusing the boy's twin sister will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Jonathan Allen Dunn, age 37, was arrested in December after the boy was found not breathing on the front porch of a home in Roy. The toddler was taken to the hospital, where he later died, while his twin sister was also hospitalized with a brain bleed.

Dunn was considered to be a close friend of the children's family. On Aug. 13, he pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of aggravated child abuse.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole, which was part of his plea deal that included taking the death penalty off the table.

“I’m sorry for what I’ve done and it haunts me every day, and I hope one day the family can forgive me for what I’ve done,” Dunn said at his sentencing.

“This is not a mistake, this is not an accident, this was not anything other than intentional depravity," said Judge Noel S. Hyde. "There are no words that can adequately describe the level of depravity that this situation provokes.”